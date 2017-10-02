The rock star Tom Petty has died aged 66 following a suspected cardiac arrest, CBS has reported.

Paramedics rushed to his house in California on Sunday (1 October) following reports he had been found not breathing.

TMZ reported on Monday (2 October) that he was taken to a nearby hospital in Santa Monica and that had been on life support.

A decision was made to switch it off. Medics found a pulse but TMZ reported that he had no brain activity when he arrived at the hospital.

Petty had only just wrapped up a tour last week at the Hollywood Bowl arena in Los Angeles. His latest album, Hypnotic Eye was the first Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers record to top the US charts.

Petty dropped out of school aged 17 and joined his first band, Mudcrutch, inspired by the Beatles. In 1976, he formed Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

His was the voice of rebellion right from the outset of his career in the 1970s. Songs such as The Waiting, You Got Lucky and I Won't Back Down topped the charts with most of his albums certified either gold or platinum and overall, he sold more than 80m albums.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Fellow artists were quick to pay tribute on Twitter. Sheryl Crow tweeted: "I love you so much. You are in my prayers."