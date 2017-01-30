West Brom manager Tony Pulis has been keeping a close eye on Chelsea trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathaniel Chalobah and Kurt Zouma – but has ruled out a move for Branislav Ivanovic.

With just one day left before the January transfer window closes, Pulis is still eager to make additions to his squad as the club look to maintain their place in the Premier League top 10.

A striker remains high on the manager's list of priorities with Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu his only options up top, but the Baggies have also been linked with Chelsea veteran Ivanovic, who may have made his last appearance for the Blues in the 4-0 win over Brentford on Saturday (28 January).

Antonio Conte would like the player to remain at Stamford Bridge but admits he will give the move his blessing if the player does wish to find a new challenge. While Russian Premier League side Zenit St Petersburg are favourites to sign the 32-year-old, Sky Sports claimed West Brom could make a late approach to sign the versatile defender.

But speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with Middlesbrough, Pulis insisted that is not the case.

"That's a definite 'no'," the West Brom boss told reporters on Monday morning when asked about Ivanovic. "He's a good player who has done fantastic but he's never been on the radar."

Pulis was in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and admits he was tracking three of Chelsea's brightest prospects.

"I was recommended a couple of players at Brentford and also a couple of the younger players at Chelsea. Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek, people like that. Zouma was also playing, just to keep an eye on their young players as much as anything else."

Pulis added the club are now realistically looking at loan deals rather than permanent transfers, but the former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss may have to look elsewhere with Conte insisting last week that Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek will remain at the club.