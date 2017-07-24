West Bromwich Albion will not be signing Kieran Gibbs this summer, as confirmed by their manager Tony Pulis. The Arsenal full-back is surplus to requirements at the club following the signing of Sead Kolasinac and has been heavily linked with a move to the Hawthorns.

A recent report by Sky Sports suggested that the Gunners rejected a £10m ($13m) bid for the defender from the Baggies but Pulis later reiterated that he had made a decision on the midfielder and that he did not fit into the style of play he was expecting. The manager further stated that he had three or four positions he wanted to fill in the coming days and was hopeful of getting two of them done in the next few days.

"We won't be signing Kieran Gibbs," Pulis told Sky Sports. "We have to look for players that fit what we want to do and the way we want to play. We have three or four other targets we are desperate for. We are juggling with two at the moment and that's not Gibbs. Hopefully by the time we get back home we will have done those two."

Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Stoke City and Watford are all interested in acquiring the 27-year-old, but the England international has to take a cut on his wage demands for a deal to be finalised. Gibbs is concerned he could miss out on selection for the 2018 World Cup if he does not play more next term and wants to move to a club for concerted time on the pitch.

Gibbs is currently third choice in the left wing back role that is currently in vogue at the Emirates, with Arsene Wenger preferring to stay with three at the back, thus allowing the wingbacks to surge forward. Nacho Monreal and Kolasinac will take up that role when required and also slot in as a left sided centre-back when needed. Besides, the duo can play part in a back four if required, leaving Gibbs out of favour at the Emirates.