A Russian woman who was hanging out of the window of a moving car lost her life after reportedly being struck by an object. It is not clear whether the object was a lamp post or a passing car.

Natalia Borodina from Moscow was reportedly on a holiday in the Dominican Republic when the incident took place. Her friend Ivanna Boirachuk was driving on a highway near Punta Cana while Borodina was seated on the passenger seat. At some point of time, the mother-of-one reportedly decided to take off her bikini top and hang out of the window.

A disturbing video believed to be taken by Boirachuk showed the 35-year-old woman sticking her upper body out of the moving car's window wearing just a pair of white bikini bottoms. The unedited footage showed her provocatively sticking her finger in her mouth and throwing her head back before the fatality moment, the Daily Mail reported quoting Russian news outlet Moskovsky Komsomolets.

"The woman was having fun demonstrating her naked breasts while her companion drove the car," Moskovsky Komsomolets reported.

Soon after the accident, the mother of an eight-year-old boy – who was also holidaying with her in the Dominican Republic – was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her family has been informed about her death.

Borodina, originally from the Russian city of Zlatoust, reportedly first moved to regional capital Chelyabinsk, before relocating to Moscow. However, she had recently been working as a real estate agent in Cannes, France.