Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has played down speculation linking him with the Barcelona job, saying that he is "very happy" at White Hart Lane.

Current Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is under pressure after his side capitulated to a 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on 14 February.

Catalan daily Sport reported this week that Barcelona players expect Enrique to leave the club at the end of the season, while Cadena Cope claimed that the former Roma manager had lost the support of the dressing room at Camp Nou.

Pochettino is reported to be admired by some directors at Barcelona and is well known in Catalonia, having spent three years as manager at Espanyol.

When asked if he would be interested in the Barcelona job on 15 February, Pochettino said he was focused on Spurs' Europa League round-of-32 clash against Gent.

"It's important to be focused on the game," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I can't say anything about that. I'm at Tottenham. I am very happy, I have four more years on my contract, I'm enjoying an exciting project.

"It's true it's not an easy project, but I'm very happy here."

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague said on 15 February that he expects Pochettino to be considered for the Barcelona job should Enrique leave in the summer.

"I have the impression Mauricio Pochettino is admired in Barcelona and will have a big decision to make in the summer, because he will want Spurs to continue his progression. If he gets that there is no doubt he will stay, but he has directors at Barca that admire him and he has been on the list for a while," he told Sky Sports.

"I am not surprised, even though he is closely linked to Espanyol and moving to Barcelona might be difficult, because he has the quality, style and philosophy to succeed."