Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists Kevin Wimmer will not be leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Wimmer, who signed for the north London side in the summer of 2015, signed a new five-year deal last July but has struggled for first-team opportunities this season. Despite Toby Alderweireld missing 12 games between October and December, the Austria international has started just twice in the Premier League this season, with Eric Dier preferred at centre-half while the Belgian was ruled out.

In all, Wimmer has featured just five times this season, making two starts in the EFL Cup and one more in the Champions League.

His agent Jurgen Werner revealed last week there have been "lots of requests" for his client but Pochettino insists the centre-half remains firmly part of his plans at White Hart Lane.

"We are not talking about that internally. I'm happy with him – he's still very young," Pochettino told a press conference on Friday, ESPN report. "We brought him not only for the present but for the future. There's nothing to discuss about him."

Tottenham travel across north London to take on Watford on New Year's Day (1 January) and will once again have Alderweireld available for selection. The Belgium international missed the 4-1 win over Southampton due to illness but Pochettino expects him to recover in time for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Two of Tottenham's first-choice back four are unavailable however, with both Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen to serve one-match suspensions, having picked up their fifth bookings of the season against the Saints. Erik Lamela meanwhile remains absent due to his hip injury.