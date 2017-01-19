Vincent Janssen's spell with Tottenham Hotspur could be coming to an abrupt end this month with Galatasaray looking at signing the misfiring forward. Janssen only joined Spurs in the summer for £17m (€19.7m), but has struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Galatasaray are not the only club interested in Janssen. Voetbal International reports that Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir are also monitoring the 22-year-old's situation at White Hart Lane. The former AZ Alkmaar striker has scored just once in the league this season – a penalty against Leicester City in October.

The Turkish outfit are eager to bring Janssen to Istanbul on an initial loan deal but Dutch newspaper AD claims the nine-cap Dutchman is determined to stay and fight for his place under Mauricio Pochettino, despite seeing just 20 minutes of Premier League action since the end of November.

With the return to fitness and form of Harry Kane, who has scored six goals in his last four games, Janssen has been consigned to the bench in recent weeks. The Dutchman has started 10 matches in all competitions for Pochettino's side, but Kane thinks he will come good in north London.

"Vincent must remain calm and keep patient," Kane said. "I am sure it will be fine. Vincent is a great player. Young, blessed with a great attitude and a lot of talent. He has to get used to the pace in the Premier League, it seems logical to me. That is the same with many players, especially at his age."

Galatasaray already have a trio of Netherlands-born players in their squad. Wesley Sneijder, Nigel de Jong and Garry Rodrigues all currently ply their trade at the Turk Telekom Arena and would be able to help their compatriot adapt to life in the Super Lig. The Lions are also coached by a Dutchman, former Sparta Rotterdam star Jan Olde Riekerink.