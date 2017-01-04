Tottenham Hotspur take on Chelsea in the Premier League at White Hart Lane on 4 January, (Wednesday).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Live coverage of the match is available on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Tottenham enter this tie following their 4-1 win over Watford. Harry Kane was the star man for his side as he scored a brace and set up one for Dele Alli, with the latter also finishing the match with two goals to his name.

Chelsea ended the north London side's title hopes following their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last May. Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his side will not be looking for revenge when the two sides face each other on Wednesday.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have faced each other in this season at the Lane. The Blues came from behind to win the match 2-1, with Pedro and Victor Moses getting their names on the scoresheet.

Chelsea lost 3-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates on 24 Sptember. Since then, the Blues have won all their fixtures in the Premier League and their latest win over Stoke City has seen them extend it to 13 league matches in a row.

The Blues have a chance to equal Arsenal's record of 14 wins when they take on the Gunners' arch-rivals on Wednesday evening. A victory at White Hart Lane will see Chelsea become the joint holders with their London rivals.

Antonio Conte will be hoping his side can walk away from north London with three points in their first fixture of 2017. In the last five matches, Chelsea have conceded two goals, which came against Stoke in their previous fixture.

What managers say

Mauricio Pochettino: "It is in our head to win the game and to get three points, but to close the gap and not as revenge for last season. Always Chelsea, Arsenal, are our enemies and it is true for our fans it's a very special game. But the most important thing is to get three points. The chapter is closed for us," Pochettino was quoted as saying by the Express.

Antonio Conte: "This [Tottenham] team is a young team. They are growing, every year that passes at this club and to conitnue to work with the same manager means that they are improving a lot. There is a player who is very important for them now, Wanyama. He is a really good player. He has quality during the game, stamina, work rate and shows great commitment for the team. I like these things about him. There is a lot of players who are improving a lot, they are young and improving," Conte was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Tottenham Hotspur: 7/4

Draw: 23/10

Chelsea: 9/5

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Possible XI: Hugo Lloris; Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Erik Dier, Victor Wanyama; Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli; Harry Kane.

Chelsea

Possible XI: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Nemanja Matic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard.