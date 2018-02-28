Live 19.45 GMT - Tottenham Hotspur vs Rochdale League One's bottom club visit a freezing Wembley Stadium for money-spinning FA Cup fifth-round replay after Steve Davies' dramatic injury-time equaliser secured a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Spotland on 18 February

Fixture will definitely go ahead amid treacherous weather conditions caused by the the so-called 'Beast from the East', with fans advised to get to the ground at least an hour early

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions at Wembley, while Rochdale are making their first appearance at the home of English football since losing the 2008 League Two play-off final

Mauricio Pochettino, still missing key defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, makes nine changes for another midweek fixture as Spurs look to win a ninth successive replay

Opposite number Keith Hill, without seven first-team players, brings in Joe Rafferty and Stephen Humphrys

Pochettino has never lost a match to a team below the Premier League, while Rochdale's only previous replay against a top-flight club ended in defeat

Winners will face Swansea City in the quarter-finals on 17 March after Carlos Carvalhal's side overcame Sheffield Wednesday last night

5 min 19:22 Pochettino has never lost in 19 games to a side from a lower division than the Premier League as a manager in English football, per Opta Sports. Any chance that changes this evening?

8 min 19:19 Pochettino, meanwhile, insisted it was too early to think about Tottenham potentially ending their trophy drought and denied that his side were guilty of complacency at Spotland. I don't believe this. Like it was against Newport, always the circumstances are so difficult. Look at Manchester City at Wigan or other Premier League teams that have struggled to compete in difficult circumstances. It's so difficult to explain but the reality is that the FA Cup is a very difficult competition because it increases the level of lower opponents and the motivation and sometimes this situation happens.

13 min 19:15 Hill, in his second stint in charge of Rochdale, has been keen to play down the Wembley factor ahead of the match... I'm looking forward to the game, not the trip. It's not a day out. We are trying to do what would be an impossible task - play at Tottenham's home ground and win an FA Cup fixture, a replay. It is a very difficult task for Premier League sides, never mind ourselves. Is it a dream to play at Wembley? It is a dream to win at Wembley. You'd rather be playing at Wembley in a cup final. It just happens that it's Tottenham's home ground this season. Too much is made of the special occasion - we are playing Tottenham in a replay. [quotes via BBC Sport]

22 min 19:06 The winners of this evening's game will face Swansea City at lunchtime on Saturday 17 March after goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer helped the relegation battlers to down Carlos Carvalhal's former employers Sheffield Wednesday last night and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1964.

28 min 18:59 Keith Hill makes two alternations to the side narrowly beaten by Wigan, with Joe Rafferty and Stephen Humphrys replacing Wiseman and former Manchester United trainee Oliver Rathbone. Adshead and Kgosi Ntlhe come onto the bench as Knott and Hart drop out.

36 min 18:52 Nine changes in total from Spurs, with only Eric Dier and Erik Lamela retaining their starting berths. January signing Lucas Moura makes his second start for the hosts. Davinson Sanchez, Mousa Dembele, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli all form a strong-looking bench alongside Kane, the scorer of eight goals in his last six FA Cup games, who is kept in reserve just in case. Paulo Gazzaniga backs up Vorm with Hugo Lloris given the night off and there is also a spot among the substitutes for 20-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters.

47 min 18:41 While Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League and looking to progress through to the last eight of Europe's elite club competition, Rochdale sit 11 points adrift of safety at the foot of the third tier after a 1-0 loss at Wigan and could drop into League Two for the first time since 2013–14 after winning only five of 30 matches so far. However, this cup run means they have between three and five games in hand on the teams above them, so all is not lost quite yet. It is also worth noting that only the Latics' Will Grigg [7] has bagged more FA Cup goals than Dale captain Ian Henderson this term.

57 min 18:30 Rochdale, meanwhile, are expected to be missing as many as seven first-team players for only their second-ever cup replay against top-flight opposition. Key striker Calvin Andrew remains sidelined with an achilles issue, while the quartet of Scott Wiseman, Alex Dobre, Billy Knott and Sam Hart are all cup-tied. Defenders Niall Canavan and Keith Keane are also expected to miss out through injury, meaning that teenage trio Daniel Adshead, Aaron Morley and Matty Gillam will all return to the squad.

1 hr 18:25 Tottenham, who overcame Crystal Palace 1-0 in an early kick-off on Sunday thanks to a late header from Harry Kane, will remain without influential Belgian defensive duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen tonight, though the latter could make his return from an ankle injury against Huddersfield at the weekend. Mauricio Pochettino has already confirmed that he intends to further rotate his squad for yet another midweek fixture that comes just seven days before the second leg of their finely-poised Champions League last-16 meeting with Juventus, meaning that the likes of Harry Winks, Fernando Llorente, Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama should all start.