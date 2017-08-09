Manchester United have been thwarted in their renewed attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose after the north London club confirmed the England international is not for sale at any price.

Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho's side have both been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, with The Mirror reporting that both sides are expected to firm up their interest before the end of the summer transfer window on 31 August.

But The Evening Standard understand manager Mauricio Pochettino has been assured that neither Rose nor any other star player will be allowed to leave Tottenham this summer. Kyle Walker is the only notable exit this summer having joined Manchester City for £50m.

Tottenham hold a strong position regarding interest in Rose with the left-back having signed a new five-year-contract last summer worth £70,000-a-week. The issue remains that Rose knows he can make more money elsewhere and amid the club's rigid wage-structure he could yet demand to leave Spurs.

Though United do have swathes of options on the left-side of their defence, Mourinho's confidence in them has wavered. Matteo Darmian - following his start in the Super Cup final against Real Madrid -, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw go into the season as their options in the position however Rose would represent a major upgrade.

Insistence that Rose will remains represents the second time Tottenham have blocked one of their star players moving to Old Trafford, after they prevented Eric Dier joining United. Mourinho's interest in the ex-Sporting Lisbon defender then ended when he signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

City have already had one enquiry over the availability of Rose knocked back after they asked about a possible deal while tying up a move for Walker. Pep Guardiola also settled on an alternative target, luring Benjamin Mendy from Monaco to improve his options ahead of the new campaign.