The agent of Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen believes interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid should be taken as a compliment by the Dane, who could be offered a new contract by the powers that be in north London at the end of the season.

Eriksen is enjoying another productive campaign as Spurs' creative hub and has developed into one of Europe's most effective playmakers under Mauricio Pochettino in recent seasons. His performances have predictably garnered interest from some of Europe's richest and finest clubs, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy recently said that no player would be sold without the Argentine's blessing.

Pochettino will no doubt want to keep Eriksen, who has a little under two-and-a-half years left to run on his current contract at Tottenham, but the Denmark international may have a host of clubs to choose from in the summer if interested parties such as United or Barcelona make moves to pry him away from Spurs.

Interest from Europe's heavyweights in Eriksen will not be welcome news for Tottenham staff and supporters, but his representative Martin Schoots thinks the former Ajax star should see such admiration as a "compliment" and revealed that offers for the 26-year-old have been flooding in for over a decade.

"I don't comment on rumours much," Schoots told Danish outlet BT, relayed by Sport Witness. "But when clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it's always a compliment.

"Since Christian was 14 years old, big clubs have shown interest. The first were Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona. Since then there has been no transfer window without any offer or interest.

"It is not all clubs known by the press. Christian is not a guy who wants to talk too much. He talks with his feet."

A move to United, Barcelona or Real would likely to appeal to Eriksen, who has scored seven goals and provided as many assists in the Premier League this season, but Tottenham will likely reject any advances for their prized playmaker and could offer him fresh terms when the current campaign draws to a close, according to The Telegraph.

Eriksen currently earns a basic wage of £70,000-a-week [Sky Sports] and could easily earn higher than Tottenham's £100,000-a-week salary limit if he moved elsewhere, though Spurs do include incentives that increase those figures substantially.