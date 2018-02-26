Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon could cost Tottenham Hotspur up to £50m according to former Whites midfielder Jimmy Bullard, who thinks a move to Mauricio Pochettino's side would be perfect for the 17-year-old at this stage of his career.

Sessegnon, already the talisman for his boyhood club, scored his 13th goal of the campaign as Fulham earned a deserved 2-0 victory over Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (24 February) as they maintained their chase for the automatic promotion places and has now plundered nine goals in 2018, a remarkable return for teenager who doesn't turn 18 until May.

The England youth international, who started the season as a left-back, has long been of interest to Premier League clubs such as Tottenham and Manchester United and was heavily linked with moves to both sides in the January transfer window [The Daily Mail] but Slavisa Jokanovic's men managed to stand firm and keep Sessegnon, as well as other key stars such as Tom Cairney.

Bullard, who spent two-and-a-half injury-hit seasons at Craven Cottage before moving to Hull City in acrimonious circumstances, is "not surprised" by rumours linking Sessegnon with a switch to one of the Premier League's big six and thinks a move to Tottenham would suit Fulham's prized jewel down to the ground.

Tottenham are blessed with a wealth of attacking talent already, with the likes of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela all vying for starts under Pochettino. Such competition could prove negative for Sessegnon's development, but Bullard is sure the talented teenager would receive regular game-time if Tottenham decide to spend the hefty sum Fulham would no doubt command - the powers that be in west London demanded £50m for Sessegnon last summer, according to The Times.

"I have a lot of close friends who are Fulham fans and they think the world of him – they're absolutely raving about him! They think he's the best thing to have come out of the football club!" Bullard wrote in his column for BetBright, relayed by The Mirror.

"He's already scored 13 goals from left-back this season all out of neutral play and again, I'm not surprised to hear the rumours of a potential move to Tottenham in the summer.

"After some thought, if I was the boy's Old Man, I'd think that's absolutely the right move for him at this stage of his career. Let's have it right, Fulham won't let him go for nothing – the asking price will be between £30-£50 million – so if Spurs do shell out that amount of cash then there's no way he's not playing."