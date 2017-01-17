Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane believes it is only a matter of time before Vincent Janssen finds his feet in English football.

Janssen, a £17m (€19.6m) summer signing from AZ Alkmaar, has endured a difficult first season at White Hart Lane having failed to score from open play, with his only two goals coming from the penalty spot.

Mauricio Pochettino has left the Netherlands international out of his match day squad in the club's last two Premier League matches against Chelsea and West Brom, although he did play for an hour in the club's comfortable FA Cup third-round victory over Aston Villa.

Kane's excellent form suggests his chances in the first team could be hard to come by, but the England international has urged Janssen to be patient.

"Vincent must remain calm and keep patient," Kane told AD Sportwereld. "I am sure it will be fine. Vincent is a great player. Young, blessed with a great attitude and a lot of talent. He has to get used to the pace in the Premier League, it seems logical to me. That is the same with many players, especially at his age."

Kane added: "We are both strikers but can also play well together. We have a good relationship, he is a great guy."

The Tottenham striker also paid tribute to the Eredivisie, where many of his current teammates learned their trade before arriving in the Premier League.

"At Tottenham I play with guys like Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Christian Eriksen and Janssen. All of them are technically gifted, intelligent players. My image of the league is actually very positive. All those guys add something to the Premier League. Janssen is also going to, I have no doubt."