Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer admits he could leave Schalke at the end of the 2016-17 season with his future at the club uncertain.

Meyer, who made his senior debut for Schalke at the age of 18, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool also credited with keen interest in the attacking midfielder. After five seasons in the first-team, the 21-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and admits he is unsure whether he will extend his stay at the Veltins Arena.

When asked about his future on ZDF TV on Saturday, Meyer revealed "there have been no further talks", according to ESPN. When pushed on whether he would extend his deal, he added: "Why not? I can imagine both. The odds are 50-50."

The increasing possibility of Schalke missing out on European football next season with the club currently in ninth place could also hasten his departure.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettinio has already attempted to bring the Germany international to White Hart Lane. Speaking last November, the player revealed Schalke had been approached by the Premier League side, only for his club to immediately dismiss their interest.

"I know there was interest and the club was asked, but Schalke immediately put a stop to it so the matter was settled," Meyer told Sport Bild. "Of course I have dealt with it. I know what I have at Schalke and I like to play for this club."

According to Bild, that offer from Tottenham during the final days of the summer transfer window was €45m (£39m, $49m) .

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will reignite their interest in Meyer, although it would seem Pochettino is keen to strengthen his attacking options, with Everton's Ross Barkley and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on the Argentine's radar, according a report from the Daily Telegraph in March.