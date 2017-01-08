Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, 8 January, at White Hart Lane.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BBC One.

Overview

Maurico Pochettino is set to make a host of changes following their impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea in midweek. Erik Lamela is the only player out through injury with the likes of Vincent Janssen, Michel Vorm, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks set to be given a rare start for the north London club.

They are in brilliant form coming into the fixture, unbeaten in all games at White Hart Lane in the league this season. However, their form in the Cup leaves much to be desired, with their best performance coming in 2012, when they reached the semi-finals. They crashed out of the fifth round last season.

Villa, who got relegated from the league last season, are languishing in the 12th spot of the Championship table. they were finalists in the Cup in 2015 when they lost to Arsenal under then manager Tim Sherwood, having beaten Liverpool in the semi-finals.

They have a dismal record away from home, winning only two games in their last 34 attempts, against Reading and Queens Park Rangers. They have also scored the lowest number of goals on the road, only seven in 13 games in the Championship.

What Managers Say

Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to measure the level of the players, and assess them properly -- not only physically but mentally. Maybe some players need rest after different competitions. It's sure we make some changes. That idea is key for me -- physical demand is massive but mental too. You can see plenty of pictures from different leagues in Europe -- [players] in swimming pools, at the beach, players with families, relaxing. Our players were at training, playing and going to bed early. That is tough because they are young and they need to enjoy life. It's different from us to be older -- we enjoy when we are in bed -- but they need to enjoy life." via ESPN.

Steve Bruce: "We will give it our best shot. We could have wished for an easier draw. It's a very difficult tie. We will try our utmost to get through to the next round. We all know that a day out at Wembley is fantastic for the club - and the supporters, of course." via Standard.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Tottenham win: 2/7

Draw: 5

Aston Villa win: 11

Team News

Chelsea

Possible XI: Vorm; Trippier, Dier, Wimmer, Davies; Wanyama, Winks; Sissoko, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Peterborough

Possible XI: Johnstone; Hutton, Chester, Baker, Amavi; Gardner, Westwood; Bacuna, Grealish, Adomah; McCormack.