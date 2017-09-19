Forgive me for sounding like a broken record, but Tottenham face another key night in their attempt to dismiss their Wembley hoodoo. Spurs have won one of their last six at the national stadium, and despite overcoming Borussia Dortmund last week the draw with Swansea saw the return of some familiar problems.

Barnsley might be not be enjoying the best of seasons upon their return to the Championship, but they can shelve their domestic troubles and concentrate on winning again on a ground which unlike their opponents, they have a good recent record. The Tykes won two trophies at Wembley in 2016 but a third win on the trot tonight might be the most impressive result of them all.

Tottenham vs Barnsley is not the only 8pm kick-off tonight, with another Championship vs Premier League battle taking place in Berkshire, where Swansea City travel to last season's beaten play-off finalists Reading. Meanwhile, there are nine other games to get your teeth into here.

All the team news and build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-offs on the way.