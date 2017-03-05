Tottenham Hotspur welcome Everton to White Hart Lane on Sunday (5 March) with Spurs looking to further close the gap on Chelsea, who play on Monday.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 1.30pm GMT. Live TV coverage is available on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10.20pm GMT.

Overview

Tottenham can reduce the gap with league leaders Chelsea to seven points with a win against Everton as the Blues are not in action until Monday night. The north London club are the closest challengers to Antonio Conte's side but will have their task cut out when they take on Everton on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win over Stoke City last weekend after their disappointment against Liverpool in the league and Gent, who knocked them out of the Europa League. Spurs are in the race for a top-four place with six teams. With Arsenal and Manchester United dropping points on Saturday (4 March), it will be an opportunity to consolidate their position as well.

Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen are expected to be fit after suffering minor problems against the Potters, while Toby Alderweireld is set to have a late fitness test after he left the field during the game against Stoke with a suspected groin injury.

Everton, on the other hand, are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league and will hope to continue that run when they visit White Hart Lane. They won six of those games scoring 18 goals, and apart from the Bournemouth game where they conceded three in a 6-3 win, they have looked strong defensively.

Most of the attention ahead of the game is on the head-to-head battle between the Premier League's leading goal scorers Romelu Lukaku and Kane. The duo have scored 17 goals apiece and are tied for the first place with Alexis Sanchez. Both the strikers are in red hot form, especially the latter, who is coming off a hat-trick against Stoke last weekend.

Everton are winless against Tottenham in their last eight games, but their last three encounters have ended in draws.

What Managers Say

Mauricio Pochettino [on Barcelona links]: "I was born with a ball in my arms and I understand very well the business. I don't take it like a flattering or a prize. We are in the biggest clubs in Europe. For me Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs. We are in a position where you can see we play very good football, exciting team, very good players.

It's normal we catch the attention of other clubs and football people. We are part of that business and our names always appear on the lists," via BBC Sport.

Ronald Koeman [on Everton and Tottenham similarities]: "I follow football. I follow managers, teams, how they play. In several aspects, Tottenham play how we would like to do. They try to do high pressing, they have individually very good players between the lines like [Christan] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli and others. They have offensive full-backs, like we do.

And they are trying to bring young players through the team, like we would like to do at Everton," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Everton win: 4/6

Draw: 16/5

Tottenham win: 9/2

Team News

Tottenham

Possible XI: Lloris; Dier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld; Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Kane.

Everton

Possible XI: Robles, Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines, Davies, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Barkley, Lukaku, Lookman.