Live Tottenham aiming to close gap on Chelsea with win over Everton.

The Toffees are unbeaten in the Premier League this year and could close gap on fifth to just three points.

Tottenham: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane.

Everton: Robles, Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines, Barry, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Barkley, Davies, Lukaku.

3 min 13:26 The teams are walking out onto the pitch and are greeted by a roar from both sets of fans. It's got all the makings of a thriller.

5 min 13:24 Everton fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg puts the Toffees through their paces. Kick off just five minutes away.

9 min 13:20 Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino have given their pre-match thoughts. Koeman: "I think the fight will be decided in the midfield and you need cleverness and fitness, that's why we play with one more midfielder. "The key (to beat Tottenham) is if you press as a team and make it tough and don't give too much space between the lines, as they have individual qualities. You need to stop that. When you get your chance to come out, you need a huge level of football, that's what you need to get a good result." Pochettino: "I think we played well last week, we want to keep going, the same feeling. Today's a different game, Everton are a very good team, they improve a lot recently. "It's a big motivation to win to keep our position on the table, we're fighting in the top six all season, for us we need three points to fight for the Premier League."

18 min 13:11 Kane scoring today is not unrealistic by any stretch of the imagination.

19 min 13:10 Interesting stuff from Romelu Lukaku ahead of the game. "We had to adapt to the new manager, it's very different than what we were used to but that's football, we need to adapt to what is expected from us. We're playing well, winning games, the defence is keeping clean sheets. "I don't care what others are doing, I only care about Everton. If I look at the others I'm not focused on the game anymore, that was my problem last year. "I don't have any compassion during the game, I'm there to win. I need a platform where I can show myself in the big games, I'm scoring all the time in the Premier league but I want to show it on the bigger stage in the near future."

28 min 13:01 Half an hour until kick-off at White Hart Lane. Tottenham can perhaps pile pressure on table toppers Chelsea with a win today, while Everton could close down the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, who dropped points yet again at home. Interesting that Koeman has gone with no width and opted for FIVE central midfielders against a Spurs team who are not blessed with wingers. Could be a very congested midfield battle but one that oozes quality with the likes of Dembele, Schneiderlin, Barkley et al

39 min 12:50 Hugo Loris is making his 200th appearance for Spurs today, but believes now is not the time for sentiment. Hugo: "This is one of the most important periods of the season where you can win or lose what you have built from the beginning." #COYS pic.twitter.com/uNRSVAQZvi — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 5, 2017

43 min 12:47 Morgan Schneiderlin has been in fine form since joining Everton from Manchester United in January, and the Frenchman is hoping to help his side maintain their excellent recent form. ðŸ’¬ | @SchneiderlinMo4 has been speaking ahead of the game ðŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/iuj9OKsUdB — Everton (@Everton) March 5, 2017

47 min 12:42 Kane, Vertonghen and Alderweireld are all fit today. Major boost for Pochettino, who has been linked a move to Barcelona, along with his adversary today, Koeman. The Dutchman has also been linked with a switch to the Camp Nou and said in his press conference that he will discuss things with the Argentine. "I think he's managing a big club, he's happy, I'll ask him Sunday if he wants to move to Barcelona," Koeman said in his press conference. "In the past, they talk about (him moving to) Manchester United. I was the manager after Pochettino managed Southampton, I think he's doing a really good job in Tottenham, You ask me what he will do, I don't like these questions." When asked about whether his future may lie at the Camp Nou, Koeman said: "Every word from my side about Barcelona is too much. I don't speak about Barcelona."

51 min 12:38 Romelu Lukaku makes his 200th career league start today, but he is up against a team he rarely plays well against. The powerful Belgian has not scored against Tottenham in seven attempts.

1 hr 12:24 Team news is just 10 minutes away. Mauricio Pochettino has slight doubts over the fitness of Kane, Vertonghen and Alderweireld, but all three should be fit for the visit of the Toffees. Everton have no fresh injury concerns and they could welcome back young starlet Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has recovered from a nasty ankle injury.

1 hr 12:11 Team news is in half an hour, but two of the best strikers in the Premier League will almost certainly be strutting their stuff this afternoon. Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane are both top of the Premier League scoring charts with 17 goals this season and the argument regarding who is better has rumbled on all week. Ronald Koeman says he doesn't see much between the two and believes they are both up their with the best in Europe. "Both have scored 17 goals, both are really top strikers and top finishers. I don't see any difference." Koeman said. "Kane is scoring goals but he will always score goals. His movement may be (better) but Romelu is physically a little bit stronger than Kane, but both are in the top five best strikers in the Premier league and maybe in the top ten in Europe."

1 hr 12:06 Everton will hope to conquer London, much like one of their favourite sons. Tony Bellew defied the odds to stop David Haye in the 11th round and win the heavyweight bout at the O2 arena on Saturday night. The 34-year-old will be at White Hart Lane today and has lined out his ambitions for the future whilst also paying tribute to once bitter foe Haye, who is set to undergo surgery on his Achilles. Read all about it here.