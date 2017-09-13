Thousands have been left without power after the first named storm of the season hit parts of Britain overnight. Gusts of almost 75mph from Storm Aileen felled trees, cut power cables, and cancelled flights as the weather system moved across parts of England and Wales.

Minor travel delays have been reported in some areas with debris blocking train lines across the country. Some flights have been cancelled at East Midlands Airport. The strongest winds came in parts of Wales including Mumbles Head, which was lashed with high-speed gusts. Parts of northern England and the Midlands were also badly affected by Aileen.

Road users, especially lorry drivers, motorcyclists and caravan owners, have been warned by Highways England to take extra care when driving in the strong winds.

Power was cut to homes homes across large parts of the Midlands, leaving 800 without electricity in Nottinghamshire and 700 in Lincolnshire.

Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: "The low pressure system that is bringing these strong winds will move fairly swiftly from west to east over the UK.

"Although there will still be some disruption through Wednesday morning, the winds will ease by the afternoon leaving a day of blustery showers."

Flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency to parts of Keswick and Somerset, though the risk of any such floods is expected to ease in the next 24 hours.

The warning for strong winds is in place until 10am BST, with heavy rain likely to fall until midday in some parts of the UK. Under the official naming system by the Met Office, when the next storm hits, it will be called Brian.