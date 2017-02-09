US President Donald Trump has made it clear he intends to fight to instigate his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries after a court refused to reinstate the ban.

On Thursday (9 February), the 9th court of appeals refused to restore the measure, which temporarily suspends entry to the US for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

Writing all in upper-case letters, the president Tweeted: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

Last week, the Trump administration filed an appeal against the travel ban suspension by a federal judge setting in motion a judicial confrontation between the court and US Justice Department.

Trump has been very outspoken with his opinion on the judges who blocked his travel ban, writing on social media: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned."

He followed it up with another tweet and said: "When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble!"

In also said: "Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in its death & destruction!"

With the ninth court of appeals refusing to reinstate the ban, the case is now very likely to head to the US Supreme Court.