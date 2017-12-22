US President Donald Trump's promised wall between America and Mexico may not yet see the light of day, but elsewhere in the world Trump walls are going up. A Trump golf course in Ireland has had its application to build a seawall approved by authorities in the country after years of erosion, reports have said.

In a tweet, Clare County Council said it had "issued a decision to grant permission for the development of coastal erosion management works at, and adjacent to, Carrowmore Dunes, White Strand, Doughmore Bay and Trump International Golf Links and Hotel, Doonbeg, Clare."

The original application for the wall was widely mocked as it mentioned climate change and rising sea levels as a reason why the wall was neeeded. President Trump has repeatedly suggested that climate change is not real, even saying it was "created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive."

CNBC reported that those wanting to appeal the decision will have four weeks to do so. Trump has invested millions in the coastal course and reportedly hopes to one day host the Irish open there.

The leader of Ireland's Green Party, Eamon Ryan said that they will consider whether or not to appeal the decision on ecological grounds.

"The survival of the dunes depends on the natural circulation of the dune system, which includes the entire beach. Building a barrier in the middle of the beach is going to change the whole way the dune system works," Ryan said in a statement. "This should have been about trying to get the golf course to evolve to the changing dune system and not destroying what is a natural process.

"Of course, the ownership of the project makes this a case of public interest, but the objection was made on a scientific basis and protecting ecology rather than making a political statement. We very much understand that there are a lot of local jobs involved from the golf course, but we believe that they could be protected by working with nature, rather than trying to control the natural system."