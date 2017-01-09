Donald Trump's millionaire son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly being picked to become a member of the president-elect's inner circle of advisers.

"The lawyers have found that he can go in, he'll be senior adviser," said Mike Allen, one of the co-founders of Politico, on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Monday (9 January).

Kushner is already organising the details of who to name "for his own staff", Allen said. With the position Kushner "instantly becomes one of the biggest players in the west wing and, therefore, one of the most powerful people in the world".

Thirty-five-year-old Kushner is married to President-elect Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his property holdings in New York, and ownership of the New York Observer, have contributed to his $200m (£165m) fortune. During his father-in-law's election campaign he acted as one of his campaign managers.

Trump originally wanted to name each of his closest children to help head up his transition team. But barricades to Trump naming any of his family members to prominent positions in the transition team or his administration have cropped up because of a 1967 federal law that bars public officials from employing relatives.

It states officials "may not appoint, employ, promote, advance, or advocate for appointment" any "individual who is a relative of the public official".

Kushner will join Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon as some of Trump's closest advisers. He "is the person who is the best baraometer of what you can sell to Donald Trump". Allen said a source close to Trump told him, because "Donald may yell at him but he knows he is still there at Thanksgiving dinner".