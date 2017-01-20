US President Donald Trump has now made public all of his picks for cabinet, with not a single Latino member named for the first time in almost 30 years.

The Republican's transition team argued the lack of Latino representation in the cabinet was not an issue, with spokesman Sean Spicer claiming "it's not just about, you know, skin color or ethnic heritage."

Spicer told the LA Times: "He is here to serve all. The number one thing that I think Americans should focus on, is he hiring the best and the brightest?

"Is he hiring people who are committed to enacting real change, respecting taxpayers, bringing about an agenda that will create jobs, lift up wages?"

The spokesman added the President's administration would include "diversity in gender and diversity in thinking and a diversity of ideology. So, it's not just about, you know, skin color or ethnic heritage."

The Republican's cabinet is largely made up of white men, with the exception of female education pick Betsy DeVos, African America man Dr Ben Carson, secretary of housing an urban development, and Asian American woman Elaine Chao, in transportation.

It is reportedly the least diverse cabinet since Ronald Regan's picks in 1981, with Regan later making history in 1988 by appointing the first ever Latino member of cabinet.

All of Trump's picks for cabinet will need to be confirmed by the Senate before they are made official, but the lack of Latino representation at this stage may cause concern in some quarters – particularly given Trump's previously fiery rhetoric about undocumented migrants from Central and South America.