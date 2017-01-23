A woman using the London Underground was attacked and spat on after asking a couple to stop having sex in a train carriage, according to police. The pair were challenged by the woman after they were caught on the southbound Northern Line tube train as it entered Kennington station.

An appeal by British Transport Police (BTP) said: "The victim had approached a man and woman engaged in a sexual activity and challenged them to stop. The man then stood up and became aggressive, spitting at her and pushing her."

The incident, shortly before 1am on 14 January, saw other travellers came to the assistance of the victim.

Investigating officer PC Suleman Yazdani, from British Transport Police (BTP), said: "This is highly inappropriate behaviour, the woman was simply asking this couple to stop, there was no need for aggression.

"If you were on that train or saw anybody acting suspiciously I would urge you to contact us as soon as possible. Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation. Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 13 of 14/01/2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.