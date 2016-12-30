Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has hinted that the company could introduce an "edit tweet" button in future. As of now users can only delete a tweet if they think something is wrong as there is no provision for editing after one has tweeted.

Dorsey took to the platform to seek public opinion on what the company can do to "improve or create in 2017" for Twitter. Responses started to flood in and among the top requests were:

An edit button for tweets

A bookmark button

Better safety and reporting options for bullies

While the bookmark button and reporting options still exist in some from as pinned tweets and report tweets option, there is no way whatsoever to edit a tweet. Twitter never offered the option as it was concerned that tweets might be changed after a long period of time.

"Is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?" Dorsey asked the users in a tweet.

"We're thinking a lot about it," he added.

Twitter has been trying to desperately seek more and more users as the company's growth has come to a halt. Through 2016 it even tried seeking bidders for selling the company but no company made any final offers including Salesforce, Google and Disney. Dorsey has been since trying to reinvent more and more features that would attract new users to join and existing ones to stay active