After the public begged Love Island producers to send Mike Thalassitis back into the luxury Spanish villa after his time was cut short by a shock dumping, their wish came true on Wednesday night's (12 July) episode.

The semi-pro footballer – who was reported to have slept with fellow islander Jessica Shears upon leaving the show – returned to the dating series with former islander Sam Gowland as viewers anticipated the explosive comeback.

Prior to their re-entry, both Mike and Sam confessed to having their sights set on single girls Georgia Harrison and Tyla Carr.

Speaking about his love triangle with Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes previously, Mike said: "Olivia will never get near me again, trust me. She and Chris are suited, she got on well with him in there, a lot better than she did with me, we're just different."

"We tried to give it a go and it didn't work. The day I came out, I got myself out of the triangle, she told me she liked Chris more so I thought, "You crack on." Then I was voted out that same night. No hard feelings towards them," he added.

During last night's dramatic episode, Olivia and Chris ended their relationship in upsetting scenes where they had a vicious argument and Chris claimed that the pair are "not right for each other."

Despite Mike having zero interest in reigniting his romance with Olivia, Twitter still broke into hilarious memes about the return of 'Muggy Mike'.

One Twitter user wrote: "SO happy 2 see muggy mike back on the screen!!!"

As a second put: "Can Muggy Mike act on his name please... Olivia needs a to be taught a lesson. Can Chris finally have his eyes opened?"

A third predicted: "can't wait to see muggy mike be kicked out of the villa for the second time.... cya later pal"

Check out some of the funny memes making the rounds on Twitter:

Love Island continues tonight (13 July) at 9pm on ITV2.