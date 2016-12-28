Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the passenger of a car was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on a busy high street near Birmingham.

A gunman fired into the vehicle as it lay stationary in West Bromwich's high street, at the junction with Dartmouth Street, just after 2.30pm on Tuesday (27 December).

A 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

A grey Audi Q5 believed to have been involved in the shooting was later recovered by police a short distance away in Kiniths Crescent.

Two local men, aged 19 and 24, were later arrested on suspicion of murder in nearby Daggers Lane. They remain in police custody and are being questioned by detectives.

The crime scene, near the Strollers pub, remains cordoned off as forensic police continue to secure evidence.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the car in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward.

Detective Inspector Martin Slevin, leading the murder inquiry, said on Wednesday: "A man has lost his life in broad daylight so I would ask anyone who has information to assist us in establishing what happened yesterday afternoon to contact my team urgently.

"We have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents, however we do believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public."

The West Midlands was named the gun crime capital of the UK for the second year running earlier this year, with 562 firearm offences recorded for the 12 months up to April 2015 – or 20 offences per 100,000 people.

The Office for National Statistics figures show London in second place, with 19.4 gun crimes per 100,000, and Greater Manchester in third with 16 offences per 100,000.

Information can be given to police on 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.