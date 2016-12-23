Two arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man following a mass brawl outside a lap dancing club in Greater Manchester.

A group of 10 men were reportedly fighting outside Totties lap dancing bar in The Causeway in Altrincham, in the early hours of Thursday morning (22 December), with one sustaining serious head injuries at the scene.

The 31-year-old man was discovered by police when they arrived at the scene, and was rushed to hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

After a murder investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police, two men aged 22 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of an offensive weapon, section 18 assault, and affray, the Press Association reported.

Detective Inspector Neil Coop said: "We have two men in custody but we are still in the early stages of the murder investigation.

"If anyone has any information about the set of events, which led to a man's life being cruelly taken away from him and his family, please contact us as soon. However big or small the information, it could be vital."

A post mortem is set to be carried out to determine the cause of death, while police are continuing with their investigations.

Detective chief superintendant Paul Rumney told the Manchester Evening News: "This is such a tragic situation, made even more devastating by the fact it is days before Christmas and what should be a happy time turned into violence.

"My thoughts are with the man's family and our specially trained officers are supporting them through this difficult time. We are appealing for anyone who saw the fighting or has any information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Someone out there knows who did this, and I want to be able to give the man's family the answers they deserve."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 6777 or 101 quoting reference number 210 of 22/12/16 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.