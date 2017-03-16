German police are attending a hostage situation in the city of Duisburg.

The branch of the Sparkasse bank just off Dorfstrasse was closed off just before the store opened at 8.40am.

A police officer said told the newspaper Bild: "We are currently blocking the entire area."

Armed police are also in attendance to deal with the situation. According to the police, the perpetrator is holding two employees, a man and a woman, and are currently inside the bank.

The police still have no contact with the people in the building.

The city of Duisburg is located in the west of Germany in the Ruhr are of North Rhine Westphalia and has a population of just under half a million people.

This is a breaking news story, more information as we get it.