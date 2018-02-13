Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a six-week old baby boy was found dead in Southampton.

Hampshire Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman after officers were called just after 5am on 11 February to attend a child needed medical assistance.

The baby boy was then taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he later died.

The two suspects remain in custody at this time and are assisting police with enquiries.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers investigating the death of a six week old baby boy in Southampton have arrested two people.

"Police were called at 5.05am on Sunday 11 February to an address in Defender Road, Southampton, along with South Central Ambulance Service, following reports that the child was in need of medical attention.

"The baby was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Enquiries in to the circumstances are on-going."

