The age limit to participate in TV show America's Next Top Model is to be scrapped for the next season.

The show, which will be hosted by model Tyra Banks, aims to find the country's next big fashion model – but the age limit to participate in the show has always been set at under 27.

In a video seen by Deadline, Banks explained: "There have been 23 cycles of America's Next Top Model, and every single cycle we say you have to be 27-years-old or younger.

"You know what I hear all the time? 'Tyra come on. Why have an age limit?' So you know what? I'm taking that age limit off.

"You want to audition for America's Next Top Model? I don't care how old you are honey. You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel."

The upcoming season will be the second one shown on VH1, and the 24th season overall – with fans already looking forward to Banks returning as a host, with 22 seasons of hosting the show under her belt from back when it was shown on UPN and the CW.

Her return as host will see her replace singer Rita Ora, who undertook hosting duties for just one season.

Executive producer Ken Mok praised Ora's turn on the show but said the programme's "fiercely loyal fans" wanted their "Queen of smize" to pick up the hosting baton once again