Tyson Fury has revealed that a date has been set for a blockbuster bout between him and Anthony Joshua and has promised to teach the Watford-born fighter a "boxing lesson" when the two lock horns in the ring.

Fury, 28, has not fought since upsetting the odds to defeat Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 and his career has taken a downward spiral due to drug issues and concerns over his mental health.

The 'Gypsy King' is now back training and hopes to regain his boxing license after being suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control. His sights are set on fighting Joshua, who recently knocked Klitschko out in a thrilling battle at the 02 Arena.

"If the country wants me to fight a weightlifter, then that is what I will fight. No problem," Fury told TalkSport. "It gives me motivation that a lot of people have picked him to beat me but, as I have said many times, we are in a sport that is called sweet science, not a bodybuilding contest or a strong man competition.

"When you can't box and move, slip and slide and ride shots, and one man can, it is an easy fight. I will give him a boxing lesson and he will get so tired of chasing me around, trying to land big punches and missing all the time, I would stop him in the late half of the fight.

Joshua was lauded by many after his memorable win against Klitschko, but Fury was not too impressed by his performance against the former world heavyweight champion. The motor-mouthed fighter thinks the Ukrainian outboxed the Olympic gold medallist and believes his age means he will prove to be a much tougher proposition for their hotly-anticipated fight, which he believes will take place on 18 April next year.

"Klitschko almost done him in round six. He was gone. Round five he was fatigued, round six he got plastered and had to crawl off the canvas. He was getting outboxed. He was landing big shots easy but I ain't 41, I am 28. I will be 29 next year when the fight happens. "Eddie Hearn [Joshua's promoter] has already booked a date in: the 18th of April 2018."