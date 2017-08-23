An Uber driver put his penis into the mouth of a passenger and only stopped raping her when she told him she had HIV, a court has heard. Suleiman Abdirizak, 42, then had to be reassured by the woman that he would not be infected as he drove her home.

His alleged victim had fallen asleep in the back of his Uber taxi after a night out in east London. Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that she woke to find Abdirizak stroking her thigh, the Daily Mail reports.

He then scrambled into the back of the car, which he had parked in a dead end in Stepney, and put his penis in her mouth, according to prosecutor Sarah Morris. "I'll only drive you if you suck my d**k," he is alleged to have told the terrified passenger who, thinking on her feet, told him that she was sick.

"I don't know how I thought of this idea to lie to him. I said I have an illness and you don't want to sleep with me," the victim said in a police statement. "He thought it was an STD or something. I told him, 'I have HIV and have had it for five years – I touched your penis, I don't know what could happen'."

Abdirizak then immediately withdrew his penis and washed it with water from a squash bottle. He washed his mouth as well. The victim claims the cab driver then drove her home, all the while panicking that he had contracted HIV from her during their brief sexual contact.

"I told him: 'I won't say anything, just drive me home. You won't get contaminated.' He asked: 'Are you sure?' I said: 'I'm sure, just drive me home.'

"I know he was freaked out. I said: 'I'll walk you through it, I have had it for five years, don't worry about it," she said before admitting: "Inside I was scared."

The court heard that Abdirizak began making inappropriate comments to the woman shortly after he picked her up from the Hoxton Bar and Grill on 10 November. However, she soon fell asleep having drunk a bottle of wine.

The driver denies raping the woman and says that she suggested they drive down the alley so she could be sick. The trial continues.