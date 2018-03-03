A drunk Uber passenger has woken up to the shock of his life after being taken three states away in the United States.

Kenny Bachman had ordered a ride home on Friday (2 March) night after enjoying some drinks in West Virginia. He was expecting the car to take him to a friend's house near West Virginia University Campus but was instead taken to New Jersey.

Because his account had Gloucester County in New Jersey registered as home, the Uber driver proceeded to drive the full 300 mile trip. But the real killer was the cost, which ended up being $1,635.93 (£1,184.86).

Speaking to NJ.com, Bachman said he woke up two hours in and continued the trip. "I'm thinking, 'why the f*** am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don't even know?'," Bachman said. "What am I just going to get dropped off on the side of the road?"

In his drunken state, Bachman even ordered an Uber XL instead of an Uber X, costing him twice the amount. If he had ordered an Uber X, he could have paid just $819.14 (£593.28).

"Afterwards I had it fully sink in," Bachman said. "Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was I was like 'alright, this is insane, that's just crazy'."

Bachman contested the fare with Uber. "Obviously I sent the Uber, I don't know where to, I know I wouldn't send it to my house, I knew where I was. He was on my phone, without me allowing it." Despite the mix up, he still rated the driver five stars.

He was ultimately forced to pay the fare. He also had to shell out cash for tolls along the way, which the Uber driver had personally paid for.