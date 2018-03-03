A member of the crowd at an Elton John concert in Las Vegas has managed to annoy the British musician so much that he stormed off stage mid-performance.

John was half through his hit song Saturday Night's Alright on Thursday (1 March) night when an over-eager fan would not stop trying to touch him. John had invited members of the crowd on stage to enjoy an up-close view of the mega-star playing the piano.

John told the person several times to stop trying to grab him and even yelled "f*** off" numerous times. Eventually, John decided enough was enough and stormed off stage.

The fan was escorted out of the venue and John eventually returned to stage. He continued the performance and even sang The Circle of Life from The Lion King. He did, however, warn the fans that they would not be allowed back on stage again.

"No more coming on stage during Saturday Night. You f***ed it up."

John is currently performing his last world-wide live tour after announcing in January that he wanted to spend more time with his family. He will call time on his touring career in 2020 after 300 final performances across the globe.