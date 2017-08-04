Live UEFA Champions League play-off draw: 11am BST. Some of Europe's most notable teams are set to learn who stands between them and a place in the group stage of the Champions League.

Who can Liverpool get in the play-off draw?

Celtic are one of the seeded teams for the draw, while Liverpool lie in the 'league route'.

Jurgen Klopp's men could face the likes of OGC Nice and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Brendan Rodgers' men could be pitted against Astana or Hapoel Beer Sheva, two teams they beat en route to the group stage last season.

10 winners of the ties will join the 22 teams who have already qualified for the group stage.

Now 11:02 UEFA president Alexander Ceferin is not present for today's draws. The reason why is unclear. Proceedings set to get underway.

4 min 10:57 Just moments away from the beginning of the draw in Nyon. Will Jurgen Klopp be smiling when proceedings come to an end?

17 min 10:45 A UEFA official is already out on stage in Nyon, going through the administrative jargon and explaining how the draw will pan out. Not long to go until the first ball is drawn.

20 min 10:41 The play-off draw for the Europa League will immediately follow the draw for Europe's premier club competition. The sole British representation in the Europa is Everton, who defeated Slovakian outfit Ruzomberok 2-0 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.

23 min 10:38 In case you wondering when these ties will take place, the first leg is scheduled to take place on 14-15 August, with the return games a week later between 22-23 August. The group stage draw takes place on Thursday 24 August at 5pm BST.

28 min 10:34 Celtic endured a tough ride against Norwegian outfit Rosenborg in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, with a goal from James Forrest edging them into play-off contention earlier this week. Brendan Rodgers' men will be glad to know that they are one of the seeded teams, but they look likely to face a long-haul trip judging by their potential opponents, who could be Qarabag, Astana, Rijeka, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, or Slavia Prague.

32 min 10:30 Liverpool are set to delve back into the Champions League after a two-year hiatus, and have been placed in the league route due to the way in which they qualified for the competition. Jurgen Klopp's men will fancy their chances against their potential oppoents, who could be Steaua Burcharest, Young Boys, Nice, 1899 Hoffenheim or Istanbul Basaksehir, but they will assumingly want to avoid the French and German outfits respectively. Read more on who Liverpool may face here.