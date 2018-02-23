- Arsenal drawn against Serie A giants AC Milan in the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League completed at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday
- The Gunners, who limped past Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK in the round of 32 will travel to the San Siro on 8 March before hosting Gennaro Gattuso's side seven days later
- Competition favourites Atletico Madrid paired with Russian Premier League leaders Lokomotiv Moscow
- Borussia Dortmund face Red Bull Salzburg, while RB Leipzig meet Zenit Saint Petersburg after toppling Napoli
Arsenal and AC Milan have met competitively on six previous occasions, notching up two wins apiece with two draws.
Milan won the 1994 European Super Cup over two legs, while Arsenal became the first English team to beat them at the San Siro in March 2008 when Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor both notched in an impressive 2-0 Champions League last-16 victory.
Their last meeting came in 2012, when Arsenal were battered 4-0 in Italy in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie before winning the reverse fixture 3-0, falling short of an epic comeback.
A very tough draw for Arsenal, who will travel to the San Siro on 8 March before welcoming Milan to north London seven days later.
The Rossoneri, now managed by former midfield pit bull Gennaro Gattuso, are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions and currently sit seventh in Serie A, 25 points adrift of leaders Napoli.
They are also in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.
AC Milan vs Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund vs Red Bull Salzburg
Sporting CP vs Viktoria Plzen
Marseille vs Athletic Club Bilbao
CSKA Moscow vs Lyon
Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow
RB Leipzig vs Zenit
Lazio vs Dynamo Kiev
Former Barcelona and France stalwart Eric Abidal, ambassador for the 2017-18 Europa League final in Lyon, will assist with the draw, as he has done throughout the campaign to date.
Uefa competitions director Giorgio Marchetti joins managing director of communications Pedro Pinto on stage.
He also offers the organisation's condolences to the family of the police officer that tragically died.
The live ceremony begins with Uefa condemning the shocking clashes in Bilbao last night.
Asked if his players just assumed the tie was already over after that emphatic away win, he added: "It's difficult to say. We prepared properly and in a serious way, but you have external circumstances.
"The fact we had won 3-0, the fact that we have a big game on Sunday, the fact that people subconsciously think they just have to turn up to win the game.
"Football doesn't work like that, we played against a good side and it's what you see in the FA Cup against teams. You can be in trouble every time you are not 100 per cent focused."
He was also full of praise for Graham Potter's Ostersunds, labelling them an "international team with top quality players" while acknowledging that the competition is obviously now set to get harder for his side.
Here is what Wenger had to say about Carabao Cup finalists Arsenal's disappointing second-leg performance against Ostersunds...
We were not at the races in the first half, the second half was much better - we should have scored a few goals.
Our energy was higher, our domination was consistent. We were in control in the second half.
In the first half we were in trouble and in danger. We were complacent, not focused and were open every time we lost the ball and had no ideas with the ball. That's why we were in trouble.
Overall we responded well and did the job to qualify, that's what you have to take from the night and that's it.
Thursday night's last-32 second-leg ties were marred by a police officer dying after suffering a heart attack following violent clashes between fans of Spartak Moscow and Athletic Club Bilbao in the Basque Country.
Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, also said that he heard "monkey noises in the stands" during that 1-1 draw with Atalanta at Mapei Stadium.