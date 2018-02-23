Live Arsenal drawn against Serie A giants AC Milan in the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League completed at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday

The Gunners, who limped past Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK in the round of 32 will travel to the San Siro on 8 March before hosting Gennaro Gattuso's side seven days later

Competition favourites Atletico Madrid paired with Russian Premier League leaders Lokomotiv Moscow

Borussia Dortmund face Red Bull Salzburg, while RB Leipzig meet Zenit Saint Petersburg after toppling Napoli

Arsenal's 0-4 defeat at San Siro versus AC Milan in February 2012 is one of only four European games that they have lost by a margin of 4+ goals.

24 min 12:36 Arsenal and AC Milan have met competitively on six previous occasions, notching up two wins apiece with two draws. Milan won the 1994 European Super Cup over two legs, while Arsenal became the first English team to beat them at the San Siro in March 2008 when Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor both notched in an impressive 2-0 Champions League last-16 victory. Their last meeting came in 2012, when Arsenal were battered 4-0 in Italy in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie before winning the reverse fixture 3-0, falling short of an epic comeback.

32 min 12:28 A very tough draw for Arsenal, who will travel to the San Siro on 8 March before welcoming Milan to north London seven days later. The Rossoneri, now managed by former midfield pit bull Gennaro Gattuso, are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions and currently sit seventh in Serie A, 25 points adrift of leaders Napoli. They are also in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

49 min 12:11 After the usual technical explanation from Marchetti, we are finally ready to get underway...

51 min 12:09 Former Barcelona and France stalwart Eric Abidal, ambassador for the 2017-18 Europa League final in Lyon, will assist with the draw, as he has done throughout the campaign to date.

54 min 12:06 Uefa competitions director Giorgio Marchetti joins managing director of communications Pedro Pinto on stage. He also offers the organisation's condolences to the family of the police officer that tragically died.

56 min 12:04 The live ceremony begins with Uefa condemning the shocking clashes in Bilbao last night.

1 hr 11:59 Almost ready to go in Nyon... Not long until the draw - who do you want?



1 hr 11:54 Asked if his players just assumed the tie was already over after that emphatic away win, he added: "It's difficult to say. We prepared properly and in a serious way, but you have external circumstances. "The fact we had won 3-0, the fact that we have a big game on Sunday, the fact that people subconsciously think they just have to turn up to win the game. "Football doesn't work like that, we played against a good side and it's what you see in the FA Cup against teams. You can be in trouble every time you are not 100 per cent focused." He was also full of praise for Graham Potter's Ostersunds, labelling them an "international team with top quality players" while acknowledging that the competition is obviously now set to get harder for his side.

1 hr 11:50 Here is what Wenger had to say about Carabao Cup finalists Arsenal's disappointing second-leg performance against Ostersunds... We were not at the races in the first half, the second half was much better - we should have scored a few goals. Our energy was higher, our domination was consistent. We were in control in the second half. In the first half we were in trouble and in danger. We were complacent, not focused and were open every time we lost the ball and had no ideas with the ball. That's why we were in trouble. Overall we responded well and did the job to qualify, that's what you have to take from the night and that's it. [quotes via football.london]