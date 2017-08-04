Live Everton draw Croatian side Hajduk Split.

Toffees reach play-off round after beating Ruzomberok 2-0 on aggregate.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal in second leg win in Slovakia.

Ties to be played on 17 and 24 August.

21 min 12:24 So that brings an end to our live coverage of this Europa League draw, more confusing that the Da Vinci Code that one. Get your passports out Everton fans, you're off to sun yourselves in Croatia where it is currently a very cool 36 degrees. Enjoy. Until next time, goodbye.

24 min 12:21 Ronald Koeman's side are at home for the first leg on 17 August, face Manchester City on Monday 21 August before three days later they travel to Croatia for the return leg on 24 August. Not an ideal schedule so early in the season. Champions Chelsea follow in a game which will now be moved to Sunday [probably].

25 min 12:20 Right, not a bloody clue what was going on there. Why can't Uefa operate a proper draw? Well after all that Everton are off to Croatia to face Hajduk Split, who overcame Brondby to reach this stage. You may remember Márkó Futács, the former Leicester and Blackpool forward, who current applies his trade at the Stadion Poljud.

41 min 12:04 Uefa's delegates are on stage and we're almost ready to begin. And when I say begin, I mean procrastinate until the tears are flowing. Hang in there.

42 min 12:03 So how will the draw work this afternoon? Uefa have very kindly changed around the pots at the 11th hour so here is a slightly tinkered explainer on the format. The 44 sides have been divided in four groups, two of 10 and two of 14. Those sides have then been split into seeded and unseeded pots, based on their Uefa coefficient. The teams can only be drawn against sides in the opposite pot but only from the same group. Understand? Me neither.

50 min 11:55 Everton will be hoping for not too taxing a trip for this play-off, with the start of their Premier League campaign coming at the same time. A trip to Manchester City is sandwiched in between the two games, while champions Chelsea are the opposition after the second leg. Koeman will hope to avoid a trip to Israel one of the distant corners of the continent.

58 min 11:47 You would forgiven for having more or less ignored the preliminary stages of the Europa League this summer - in fact many would overlook complete ignorance of the competition as a whole [but that is for another day] - so let me bring you up to speed. Last night saw the conclusion of the third qualifying round, leaving up with 44 sides which must be cut in half before we reach the group stage. The teams remaining have since been divided into four groups, with the five or six highest ranked sides in Uefa's coefficient standings kept apart. Everton are in group three and can therefore be drawn the following: Vitorul, FH Hafnarfjördur, Hajduk Split, Apollon Limassol, Panathinaikos. I hope Toffees fans like the sun.

1 hr 11:36 The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed that the Champions League draw concluded a short time ago, with Liverpool being handed a trip to Germany. The full draw is below. Qarabag vs Kobenhavn

Apoel Nicosia vs Slavia Praha

Olympiakos vs FJK Riejka

Celtic vs Astana

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Maribor

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sevilla

BSC Young Boys vs CSKA Moscow

Napoli vs Nice

Hoffenheim vs Liverpool

Sporting Lisbon vs Steaua Bucharest