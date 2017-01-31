Sub-zero temperatures that prevailed in most parts of the UK in end-January are expected to continue in February and March, forecasters have warned. They also cautioned people across the country to brace for torrential rains and gales of up to 100mph sweeping in from the Atlantic.

The extreme weather warning comes as the country is already in the grip of freezing temperatures, with Braemar in the Scottish highlands recording the coldest night of 2017 at -10C on Sunday (29 January).

Further, the Isles of Scilly in England recorded 10.2C, which resembled the typical wet, warm and windy weather predicted for the week beginning 30 January. Health experts have cautioned people to take precaution for winter illnesses like flu, chest diseases, heart attacks, strokes and dementia.

Citing weather experts from MeteoGroup, The Times reported that the first weekend and second week of February will see unsettled weather with winds and heavy rains across the country. Mid to late February could again see mercury dipping to sub-zero levels.

A statement from the Met office read: "These spells of wind and rain will be interspersed with brighter, showery and occasionally colder conditions. Later in February there are signs of a more prolonged colder spell developing, but confidence remains low in the likelihood and details of this development."

According to weather experts, parts of the UK could see temperatures as high as 12C or 13C over the next few days before the mercury dips again to around 6C to 8C which is normal for the time of year.

Met Office records of February temperatures over the past five years showed that mercury levels had dropped from as low as -8C to -18C.