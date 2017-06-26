British firefighters are to be given a futuristic equipment upgrade in the form of a tech-packed, sci-fi helmet that has been likened to something from the movie 'Starship Troopers'.

A £6m contract has been handed to Huddersfield-based company, Rosenbauer, to supply the next-generation HEROS-titan helmet to UK fire brigades, which will protect and aid rescue teams to withstand extreme infernos like that of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The modern-looking lid will set new standards in safety for firefighting operations with the ability to withstand temperatures from -40 to over 300C, while being lighter (1.3kg) than any other helmet used by firecrew in the world.

It also comes with an integrated light, the ability to fit a thermal imaging camera to search for people when smoke may limit visibility, and a fighter pilot-style flip down tinted eye protector.

The HEROS-titan has been in development for 18 months, where safety trials saw it put through its paces including submitting it to being hit with bursts of flames that exceeded 1,000C while impressively keeping the head temperature of a mannequin below 35C.

The significance of this improved heat protection allows firefighters to face extremely high-heat raging infernos for controlled periods of time. The fire at Grenfell tower, which reportedly had temperatures between 760C-1,000C, saw nearly 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines rush to extinguish the blaze when it began on 14 June. The contract for the new helmets, which has been signed just weeks after the tragic event, will better equip crews for future incidents.

Rosenbauer's managing director Oliver North, speaking to the Huddersfield Examiner, touched upon the importance of increased protection for firefighters following the Grenfell Tower inferno as he signed off on a contract to supply 26,000 HEROS-titan helmets over the next two years.

"Today it's more Starship Troopers than Fireman Sam. The old-style helmet was made of cork and it was only when their ears started to blister that the firemen knew it was getting too hot to hang around. Now they have sensors on their breathing apparatus," he said.

Rosenbauer has been supplying helmets to firefighters with its Extreme and Smart models, however the Titan is the most advanced yet.

The roll-out is said to be ready to go nationwide, however, exactly which brigades are likely to see the new futuristic helmets was not said.

The report claims it will see 'a score of fire and rescue services' with the new helmet. IBTimes UK has reached out to Rosenbauer UK for comment and will update this story.