The British government has advertised a new position heading up the process of Brexit that Europeans can apply for.

Working within the Civil Service, the position requires someone to lead a team of eight people after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Article 50.

That process will take Britain out of the EU – with no guarantees in place that EU citizens will be allowed to continue to live and work here in the UK – however an EU national can take up the role.

The job posting for Head of Strategy and Brexit role within the Department for Communities and Local Government states that the position is open to nationals from the UK, the Commonwealth and the European Economic Area – which includes the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

"This role sits right at the heart of the Department for Communities and Local Government," the advert states. "It involves working closely with ministers, special advisors and senior officials, helping ensure departmental strategy is aligned with ministerial objectives, overseeing the ministerial visits programme and support for parliamentary business, and making sure the department is well placed on Brexit."

Unlike some positions with the Civil Service, certain posts "may have restrictions which could affect those who do not have sole British nationality or who have personal connections with certain countries outside the UK".

However, those limitations are typically only restricted to positions within the intelligence community and the Ministry of Defence.

In spite of that, candidates for this position – which will pay between £60,000-£70,000 ($74,760-$87,220) – will have to pass a counterterrorism clearance in order to be considered.

Applicants must submit their applications by 8 March and the field will be narrowed down the following day. The full posting can be found here.