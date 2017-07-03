Donald Trump will face mass protests across the UK whenever he decides to come to the country, a protest group vowed on Monday 3 July. The Stop Trump Coalition, which is backed by author and journalist Owen Jones and a number of trade unions such as Communication Workers' Union (CWI), said it is on standby for a visit from the US President.

"If he does come, it doesn't matter if he only gives 24-hour notice. We are on standby to mobilise in massive numbers nationwide – that's the bottom line," Samir Dathi, a co-ordinator for the group, told IBTimes UK.

"Even if he does go to Scotland, there will still be mobilisations nationwide, including in London. It doesn't matter which city he goes to, whether its Aberdeen, Birmingham, London or wherever, he will produce mobilisations in cities throughout the UK."

The comments come after the White House played down reports that Trump was planning a snap visit to the UK in a bid to avoid protests.

"While he looks forward to visiting the UK, it will not be in the next two weeks," Press Secretary Sean Spicer told The Financial Times.

But the Republican is planning to travel to the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday and Saturday. Trump has also accepted an invitation from new French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on Friday 14 July.

A full state visit had been expected to take place in June after Trump accepted The Queen's invitation, which was delivered by Prime Minister Theresa May when she visited the White House in January.

But the visit was reportedly scrapped over security and protest fears.

A visit to Britain by Trump could see him fly to his Scottish golf courses, which he last stopped over in June 2016. A meeting with the prime minister is also possible, although whether this would take place at Downing Street is unknown.

Trump has two golf resorts in Scotland, which have frustrated locals caught up in their building work and development, and angered environmental campaigners.

The property mogul has a resort in Menie, Aberdeenshire, opened in 2012, and one called Turnberry in Ayrshire, which he purchased in 2014. They made a loss of almost £10m in 2016, according to reports filed at Companies House.