The first blast of winter are set to make the UK shiver on Monday. The start of week will see many reaching for their overcoats and scarfs as they head off to work and school, as they face freezing winds blasting down from the Arctic.

As British summer time officially draws to a close with the clocks going back an hour on Sunday, temperatures are predicted to send the thermometer into negative territory as Arctic winds whip-up a bracing cold snap.

The Met Office said an approaching cold front could see temperatures drop as low as -4C in parts of the country.

Becky Mitchell, forecaster for the Met Office, told the Telegraph: "We have a cold front coming in from the north which is drawing in winds from the Arctic.

"Sunday into Monday we will see widespread cold temperatures and ground frost, so people on Monday morning will be scraping their cars.

"Temperatures could get down to -3C or -4C in parts of the North and Scotland. Monday day itself will also be cold with some places not getting out of single figures".

The approaching cold snap comes after the UK basked in unusually warm temperatures this week with highs of 19C in parts of the country.

However, the first frosts of winter are expected to only make a cameo appearance with the drop in temperatures not forecast to last long and milder conditions are due to return later in the week.

But the Met Office is urging the British public not be in denial regarding the coming winter and to prepare now for the extended periods of cold that could inflict considerable damage to property and potentially ruinous bills.

Are you prepared for winter?

Winter weather has caused damage to 5.4 million British households in the last five years, according to new data from the Met Office, with those worst hit suffering up to £5,000 worth of damage. But those repairs may have easily been avoided if householders took a few simple steps before winter, with new research of 2,000 British households revealng the nonchalant approach many take to preparation for colder months – a fifth (23%) admitting to taking no steps whatsoever.

The Met Office also warned that boilers breaking down around winter time cost up to £1,000. But despite the obvious risk over the winter months two in three households with boilers (66%) admitted theirs had never been serviced. Likewise, three quarters (75%) admitted they are unsure if their pipes are insulated and safeguarded against freezing.

This devil-may-care attitude extends to drivers too, with two-thirds (62%) of car owners claiming to not own anti-freeze to prevent water turning to ice within their vehicles.

Caroline Nokes, Minister for Government Resilience and Efficiency said: "With winter approaching it's important to be ready for whatever the season might bring. "Being prepared might mean making minor home or car repairs now before the weather changes, getting a flu jab if offered one or checking eligibility for winter fuel payments.

"Doing small things now can make a real difference to people's comfort and health during the winter months."