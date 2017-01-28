This week's round-up of the best video-game deals and discounts in the UK includes a PS4 bundle with Capcom's survival-horror sequel Resident Evil 7 – or Fifa 17, if you'd prefer – for £229.99, and deals on two upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which is to be released in April – is up for £41.99, while launch game Super Bomberman R is available for £38.99.
Keeping things Nintendo, hit 3DS adventures Pokémon Sun and Moon are available for £27.99 and £33.99 respectively for a steelbook version.
There's also the recently announced Micro Machines: World Series, Super Mario Maker on 3DS, Gears of War 4, Mafia 3, Star Wars Battlefront and Street Fighter 5.
Thanks as ever to Hot UK Deals for providing this week's list.
Consoles
Limited Edition Final Fantasy 15 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim Console + Extra DualShock 4 – £279.99 @ GAME
500GB PS4 White with Fifa 17 or Resident Evil 7 + DualShock 4 Controller – £229.99 @ Argos
Games
Pokémon Sun / Moon Fan Edition 3DS (Steelbook) £33.99 @ Simply Games
Pokémon Sun / Moon [3DS] £27.99 @ Simply Games
Pre-Order: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Switch] – £41.99 @ Base
Pre-Order: Super Bomberman R [Switch] £38.99 @ 365games
Gears of War 4 [Xbox One] £19.99 @ Smyths
Pre-Order: Micro Machines World Series [PS4/Xbox One] £19.95 – The Game Collection
Pre-Order: Micro Machines: World Series [PS4/Xbox One] £21.85 @ Simply Games
Assassin's Creed Unity [Xbox One] £1.04 @ CDKEYS
Super Mario Maker (3DS) £24.85 @ Base
Mafia 3 [PS4/Xbox One] £22.99 @ Simply Games
Guitar Hero Live w/ guitar controller [PS3/360] £12.99 @ Argos
Star Wars: Battlefront – Ultimate Edition [Xbox One] £17.99 @ Xbox (With Gold subscription)
Rise of The Tomb Raider [Xbox One] £14.99 @ Game
Xenoblade Chronicles [3DS] £21.99 @ Argos
Street Fighter 5 [PS4] £14.99 @ Argos
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [PS4 / Xbox One] £11.99 @ Argos
For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.