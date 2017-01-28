This week's round-up of the best video-game deals and discounts in the UK includes a PS4 bundle with Capcom's survival-horror sequel Resident Evil 7 – or Fifa 17, if you'd prefer – for £229.99, and deals on two upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which is to be released in April – is up for £41.99, while launch game Super Bomberman R is available for £38.99.

Keeping things Nintendo, hit 3DS adventures Pokémon Sun and Moon are available for £27.99 and £33.99 respectively for a steelbook version.

There's also the recently announced Micro Machines: World Series, Super Mario Maker on 3DS, Gears of War 4, Mafia 3, Star Wars Battlefront and Street Fighter 5.

Thanks as ever to Hot UK Deals for providing this week's list.

Consoles

Limited Edition Final Fantasy 15 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim Console + Extra DualShock 4 – £279.99 @ GAME

500GB PS4 White with Fifa 17 or Resident Evil 7 + DualShock 4 Controller – £229.99 @ Argos

Games

Pokémon Sun / Moon Fan Edition 3DS (Steelbook) £33.99 @ Simply Games

Pokémon Sun / Moon [3DS] £27.99 @ Simply Games

Pre-Order: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Switch] – £41.99 @ Base

Pre-Order: Super Bomberman R [Switch] £38.99 @ 365games

Gears of War 4 [Xbox One] £19.99 @ Smyths

Pre-Order: Micro Machines World Series [PS4/Xbox One] £19.95 – The Game Collection

Pre-Order: Micro Machines: World Series [PS4/Xbox One] £21.85 @ Simply Games

Assassin's Creed Unity [Xbox One] £1.04 @ CDKEYS

Super Mario Maker (3DS) £24.85 @ Base

Mafia 3 [PS4/Xbox One] £22.99 @ Simply Games

Guitar Hero Live w/ guitar controller [PS3/360] £12.99 @ Argos

Pokémon Y [3DS] £23.99 @ Base

Star Wars: Battlefront – Ultimate Edition [Xbox One] £17.99 @ Xbox (With Gold subscription)

Rise of The Tomb Raider [Xbox One] £14.99 @ Game

Xenoblade Chronicles [3DS] £21.99 @ Argos

Street Fighter 5 [PS4] £14.99 @ Argos

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [PS4 / Xbox One] £11.99 @ Argos

