This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes numerous bundles for the Xbox One S with games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Forza Horizon 3 and Assassin's Creed Origins.
There are also bundles including Fifa 18, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WW2, Rainbow Six Siege and Bethesda titles including Dishonored 2, Fallout 4 and Doom.
There are PS4 bundles as well, including a 1TB white PS4 Pro with Destiny 2, and the aforementioned Bethesda titles.
When it comes to games, there are deals on Forza Motorsport 7, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Persona 5 for £29.99. There are also pre-orders for the Xbox One version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and Shadow of the Colossus Remastered.
Thanks as ever to Hot UK Deals for putting together this week's list.
Consoles
Xbox One S 500GB Shadow of War or Rocket League or Forza Horizon 3 bundle w/ Dishonored 2 + Doom + Fallout 4 + Call of Duty: WWII or Fifa 18 or Destiny 2 - £199.85 @ ShopTo
Xbox One S 500GB w/ Assassin's Creed Origins or Forza Horizon 3 + COD WWII - £198.99 @ Grainger Games
Xbox One S 1TB w/ Assassin's Creed Origins + Rainbow Six Siege + Call of Duty: WWII - £228.99 @ Grainger Games
Xbox One S 500GB w/ Assassin's Creed Origins + Call of Duty: WWII - £199.99 @ Game
Xbox One S w/ Assassin's Creed Origins + Call of Duty: WWII + Extra Controller - £229.99 @ Game
Xbox One S 1TB w/ Assassin's Creed Origins + Call of Duty: WW2 + Rainbow Six Siege - £229.99 @ Game
Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Bundle, plus either CoD WWII or Fifa 18 £199 @ Sainsburys instore
PS4 500GB w/ Fifa 18 + Doom + Dishonored 2 + Fallout 4 - £229.99 @ GAME
Nintendo 2DS w/ New Super Mario Bros 2 or Mario Kart 7 or Tomodachi Life + Choice of one of eight games - £79.99 @ Argos
White PS4 Pro 1TB w/ Destiny 2 + Doom + Dishonored 2 + Fallout 4 - £389.99 @ GAME
Games
South Park:The Stick of Truth (PC) £3.99 @ CDKeys
Forza Motorsport 7 [Xbox One] £32.85 @ Base
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy [PS4] £2.49 @ CDKeys
Forza Motorsport 7 w/ Xbox Live 3 Month Membership + Xbox Live 3 Month Membership - £48.85 @ ShopTo
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds [Xbox One - Preview Program] - £21.85 @ Base
Persona 5 [PS4] £29.99 @ 365games
Syberia 3 [Xbox One] £10.85 @ Base
Shadow of the Colossus Remastered [PS4] £24.85 @ ShopTo
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 [PS4] £29.86 @ ShopTo
Other
PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription - £35.90 @ CDKeys
Sony PlayStation Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 - £50.00 @ Smyths Toys