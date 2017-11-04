This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes numerous bundles for the Xbox One S with games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Forza Horizon 3 and Assassin's Creed Origins.

There are also bundles including Fifa 18, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WW2, Rainbow Six Siege and Bethesda titles including Dishonored 2, Fallout 4 and Doom.

There are PS4 bundles as well, including a 1TB white PS4 Pro with Destiny 2, and the aforementioned Bethesda titles.

When it comes to games, there are deals on Forza Motorsport 7, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Persona 5 for £29.99. There are also pre-orders for the Xbox One version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and Shadow of the Colossus Remastered.

Thanks as ever to Hot UK Deals for putting together this week's list.

Consoles

Xbox One S 500GB Shadow of War or Rocket League or Forza Horizon 3 bundle w/ Dishonored 2 + Doom + Fallout 4 + Call of Duty: WWII or Fifa 18 or Destiny 2 - £199.85 @ ShopTo

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Assassin's Creed Origins or Forza Horizon 3 + COD WWII - £198.99 @ Grainger Games

Xbox One S 1TB w/ Assassin's Creed Origins + Rainbow Six Siege + Call of Duty: WWII - £228.99 @ Grainger Games

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Assassin's Creed Origins + Call of Duty: WWII - £199.99 @ Game

Xbox One S w/ Assassin's Creed Origins + Call of Duty: WWII + Extra Controller - £229.99 @ Game

Xbox One S 1TB w/ Assassin's Creed Origins + Call of Duty: WW2 + Rainbow Six Siege - £229.99 @ Game

Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Bundle, plus either CoD WWII or Fifa 18 £199 @ Sainsburys instore

PS4 500GB w/ Fifa 18 + Doom + Dishonored 2 + Fallout 4 - £229.99 @ GAME

Nintendo 2DS w/ New Super Mario Bros 2 or Mario Kart 7 or Tomodachi Life + Choice of one of eight games - £79.99 @ Argos

White PS4 Pro 1TB w/ Destiny 2 + Doom + Dishonored 2 + Fallout 4 - £389.99 @ GAME

Games

South Park:The Stick of Truth (PC) £3.99 @ CDKeys

Forza Motorsport 7 [Xbox One] £32.85 @ Base

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy [PS4] £2.49 @ CDKeys

Forza Motorsport 7 w/ Xbox Live 3 Month Membership + Xbox Live 3 Month Membership - £48.85 @ ShopTo

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds [Xbox One - Preview Program] - £21.85 @ Base

Persona 5 [PS4] £29.99 @ 365games

Syberia 3 [Xbox One] £10.85 @ Base

Shadow of the Colossus Remastered [PS4] £24.85 @ ShopTo

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 [PS4] £29.86 @ ShopTo

Other

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription - £35.90 @ CDKeys

Sony PlayStation Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 - £50.00 @ Smyths Toys

Steam Link - £11.99 @ Game

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller Black V2 - £36.85 @ ShopTo