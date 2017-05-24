Ukip is the first major British political party to declare that it will resume its general election campaign on Thursday 25 May after pausing in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

Politicians stopped their activities out of respect for the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing. But Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has now declared that the "democratic process must continue" as he prepares to unveil his party's manifesto.

"We are all horrified by the horrific events that took place in Manchester," the MEP for the North West of England said.

"Following those events it is right and proper that political parties suspended their campaigns for a short period as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives or suffered appalling injuries.

"But we cannot be cowed or allow our way of life to be undermined by those who wish to do us harm. These people hate the way we live, hate our freedom and hate our democracy."

Nuttall added: "The best response we can make is to ensure that the democratic process continues and therefore I have decided that we must to go ahead with the launch of the Ukip general election manifesto tomorrow.

"For those who say that nothing must change, but then complain, it is by prolonging the disruption to normality that we allow the terrorists to win. Politics has never been more important, politicians must deal with these issues."

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn both agreed to suspend their parties' campaigns in reaction to the terrorist attack, with initial reports suggesting that activities would commence on Saturday 27 May.

"The Labour Party's general election campaign remains suspended until further notice," a Labour spokesperson told IBTimes UK.

The development comes with just under two weeks to go before the election on 8 June. The latest opinion poll from ICM, of more than 2,000 people between 19 and 21 May, put the Conservatives on 47%, Labour on 33%, the Liberal Democrats on 9% and Ukip on 4%.