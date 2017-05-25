Ukip have unveiled their 2017 general election manifesto with a focus on security and immigration.

It is well established that the party, headed up by Paul Nuttall, want to ban the burka and niqab in public places.

Revealing the full details of their plans in Westminster, after a temporary pause in campaigning following the Manchester attack, the reasoning behind the proposed burka ban has come as a surprise.

The manifesto reads that: "We will not accept these de-humanising symbols of segregation and oppression, nor the security risks they pose.

"We want to open opportunities to all women, so that they can participate fully in life and in the workplace."

The party then mentions health concerns about wearing a burka as it "Prevents intake of essential vitamin D from sunlight."

Insufficient levels of vitamin D can lead to long-term problems with bones as well we as a whole host of other health areas.

It is unknown if the party want to ban all similar types of headdresses and veils, but one group of people who have raised concerns are beekeepers, who require full body suits to carry out their job.

Ukip's Deputy Leader Peter Whittle branded the beekeeper question "ridiculous" and confirmed that beekeepers would be safe from the policy.

The policy is to ensure that faces are visible at all times. For example, nuns are safe because their faces are always seen.

Beekeepers, however, do have their faces partially covered depending on the type of protections they use.

Some took to social media to mock the reasoning behind the ban, including Tom Davidson who said: "Appropriate that a party with policies from the 19th century should be worried about rickets."

Later in the manifesto's environmental section, there is also an image of a beekeeper.