And the award for most embarrassing dad goes to....Jeremy Clarkson. The Grand Tour host has left his daughter Emily cringing following an ill-timed jump on the dabbing craze.

The 57-year-old TV host, who is currently enjoying a sunshine break to Mallorca, stunned his 6.7 million Twitter followers on Monday (25 July) by sharing a snap of himself dabbing along with the caption: "Dab on it wagwan x"

He followed the bizarre post up with a message that revealed that he was expanding his vocabulary while on holiday. "#Mallorca it is #LIT lol x" he wrote, followed by a series of suggestive emojis.

The eggplant and splash emojis are commonly used while sexting to represent an erect penis and bodily fluids.

It didn't take long for him to become the butt of jokes on social media, with many fans pointing out that he was a little late to the trend, which went viral back in 2016 and had even had the royals getting involved.

One Twitter user kindly informed Clarkson: "No one does it anymore" while another suggested that he may be a victim of coercion: "Are you in trouble? Blink twice for yes."

A third commentator said: "Dear god what has the world come to".

His tweet after spawned memes comparing him to older people desperately trying to prove they are "down with the kids".

However, Clarkson's mortified daughter Emily struggled to find the funny side. Confused by her father's questionable behaviour, she hinted that his account may have been hacked, writing, "Who did this??"

The 23-year-old recently revealed that despite their close relationship, she can't discuss boys with her father. The author of Can I Speak to Someone In Charge? said she blocked her dad from her mind when penning the 'Dear Boys' chapter of her new book.

"My father probably shouldn't know those things about me. I couldn't think about him when I was writing it," she said during a recent appearance on This Morning.