Spider-Man Homecoming star Tom Holland is attached to star in Sony Pictures' long-planned big screen adaptation of hit video game series Uncharted.

The 20-year-old Brit will be a younger version of adventurer Nathan Drake.

Night at the Museum and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy is on board to direct the film, which Deadline reports will take its inspiration from an early sequence in Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, that showed a young Drake meeting mentor Victor ''Sully'' Sullivan for the first time.

The unexpected casting, reported by Deadline, will see the film redrafted as a prequel to the treasure hunting series by developer Naughty Dog. It's not clear what this means for the latest version of the script, which was written by Joe Carnahan.

Sony Pictures has been striving for a long time to get a big screen Uncharted adaptation off the ground, with the likes of Chris Pratt, Mark Wahlberg, director David O Russell and writer Mark Boal previously attached to the project.

It seems Holland's role as the new Spider-Man is what inspired Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman to reposition the Uncharted film as a prequel.

Holland debuted as the Marvel Comics web-slinger in last year's Captain America: Civil War, making his mark instantly as one of the film's standout stars, and this summer he returns in his first solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Since taking on the iconic role, Holland's list of projects has exploded. He's currently filming Avengers: Infinity War, will likely feature in its sequel as well and there's a Homecoming sequel in the works as well.

He's also starring in biopic The Current War alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterson and Michael Shannon.

Naughty Dog's first Uncharted game, Drake's Fortune, launched in 2007 to rave reviews. Two sequels followed on PS3 before a third on PS4 in 2016, which concluded Drake's story. The Lost Legacy, a spin-off not starring Drake, is set for release in August.