Sickening undercover footage has been released of a Polish fur farm, showing a fox recover from electrocution and try to escape only to be caught for a second time and finished off by the farmer. The harrowing chain of events was captured by Animal Defenders International (ADI).

The clip opens with a farmer dragging the fox from a barren mesh cage by its tail. He hangs it upside down then smacks it in the face with an electric probe. Believing he has killed the animal, he tosses it into a cart along with several of its fellow creatures.

But the fox was not dead. It began to stir and slid out of the cart in a bid to escape. Tragically, the farmer recaptured it and pulled it up by the hind leg before stunning it for a second time.

ADI claims this was one of just several incidents recorded by their hidden cameras at the farm. One is said to feature a conscious fox was left hanging by its back foot, struggling for nearly two minutes while the farmer answers his phone.

"Anyone who buys fur, buys cruelty. There is no escaping the terrible lives and horrific deaths of these animals whose beauty is their ticket to a lifetime of suffering and painful death. Fur is a product of pain and terror," said ADI president Jan Creamer.

Each year, 110 million animals, including 15 million foxes, are killed on fur farms around the world, according to ADI. They suffer in squalid living conditions before they are sent to their death.

It can take as many as 35 foxes to make one designer coat. The fur industry often claims that killing methods are quick, efficient and humane. However, the undercover footage massively undermines this.

The brutal practice has been condemned by politicians and celebrities around the world. Actress and long-time ADI supporter Joanna Lumley said: "Be comfortable in your own skin, and not that of a poor defenceless animal caged and killed to provide it. Say no to fur and yes to helping these fashion victims. Please help ADI stop this brutal trade."

Comedian Ricky Gervais said: "Fashion is a form of escapism for many but for the animals, imprisoned and denied their most basic needs, death is the only escape. It doesn't have to be this way – save lives by going fur-free and supporting ADI."